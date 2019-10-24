CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

It’s Can Food Day At The NC State Fair

Stuff The Bus 2017

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

Today you can bring in 6 cans of food to the NC State Fair and receive one free admission ticket.

Today Thursday, Oct. 24th is Food Lion Hunger Relief Day!

The donated food will go to the The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. They will distribute the cans to those in need in a 34 county area surrounding Raleigh. Since 1993, over 5 million pounds of food have been donated by fairgoers. This is a fantastic way to get a super discount on fair admission AND help your neighbors in need!

Read more at WRAL.com

 

Food Lion Hunger Relief Day , NC state fair , The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 1 week ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 3 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 3 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 3 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 3 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close