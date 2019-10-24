It’s Can Food Day At The NC State Fair

Today you can bring in 6 cans of food to the NC State Fair and receive one free admission ticket.

Today Thursday, Oct. 24th is Food Lion Hunger Relief Day!

The donated food will go to the The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. They will distribute the cans to those in need in a 34 county area surrounding Raleigh. Since 1993, over 5 million pounds of food have been donated by fairgoers. This is a fantastic way to get a super discount on fair admission AND help your neighbors in need!

Read more at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: