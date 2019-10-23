It’s Military Appreciation Day At The NC State Fair

Military Appreciation Day at the N.C State Fair is today, with a Military Appreciation Parade, Army Band and discounted tickets for military and dependents.

Active-duty service members, reservists, retirees, National Guardsmen and their dependents (ages 13-64) all get a discount. Also, veterans are offered the same discount for themselves, and a guest or dependent. The discounted admission tickets are $8 per person every day at the gate. Identification is required

11:00 am: Military Appreciation Parade starting at the carnival midway.

Waterfall Stage Activity Schedule

Noon – Military Appreciation Day Program

12:30 p.m. – 440th Army Band

2:30 p.m. – Historical Uniform Revue presented by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

4 p.m. – 440th Army Band

6 p.m. – 440th Army Band

Fair Dates: The 2019 N.C. State Fair will take place from Thursday, October 17 until Sunday, October 27.

Fair Location: The fair is located at 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607. You can find extensive details regarding the event on their website.

Fair Hours: On Thursday October 17, the gates and Midway open at 12 pm. Gates open each day starting Friday, October 18 at 8 am. The Midway opens at 10 am. See their website for details on ticket booth hours and closing times for each day.

Source: WRAL.com

