List Of 2019 Dove Award Winners

The Gospel Music Association celebrated a half-century of history Tuesday night at the 50th annual GMA Dove Awards, held at Nashville’s Lipscomb University.

Here are a few of the winners from the Gospel categories:

Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year – “Love Theory” Kirk Franklin; (writer) Kirk Franklin

Gospel Artist of the Year – Kirk Franklin; (label) Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Records

Gospel Worship Album of the Year – Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; (producers) Kenneth Leonard Jr., Monica Coates

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year – “This Is A Move (Live)”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; (writers) Brandon Lake, Nate Moore, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tony Brown

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year – Donald Lawrence and The Tri-City Singers

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year –

“Deliver Me (This is My Exodus) (feat. Le’Andria Johnson)”

Donald Lawrence and The Tri-City Singers

CLICK HERE for a full list of winners.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: