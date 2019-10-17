CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

List Of 2019 Dove Award Winners

Concert for Peace and Justice

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

 

The Gospel Music Association celebrated a half-century of history Tuesday night at the 50th annual GMA Dove Awards, held at Nashville’s Lipscomb University.

Here are a few of the winners from the Gospel categories:

Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year   Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year – “Love Theory”  Kirk Franklin; (writer) Kirk Franklin

Gospel Artist of the Year  –  Kirk Franklin; (label) Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Records

Gospel Worship Album of the Year  –   Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; (producers) Kenneth Leonard Jr., Monica Coates

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year  –  “This Is A Move (Live)”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; (writers) Brandon Lake, Nate Moore, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tony Brown

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year  –  Donald Lawrence and The Tri-City Singers

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year  –

“Deliver Me (This is My Exodus) (feat. Le’Andria Johnson)”

Donald Lawrence and The Tri-City Singers

CLICK HERE for a full list of winners.

 

50th Annual Dove Awards , donald lawrence , Dove Awards , kirk franklin , Koryn Hawthorne , Tasha Cobbs

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 3 days ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 2 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close