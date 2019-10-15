Fayetteville Baby Found Safe

Fayetteville police are investigating and incident where a person stole a car with a five-month-old baby inside Monday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts along the 5400 block of Raeford Road.

Police then reported that the vehicle, a 2005 Saturn van, was left unlocked with a five-month-old inside unharmed.

According to police, the car was located at the intersection of Glensford Drive and Raeford Road.

The suspect, wearing a light-colored shirt and pants, was last seen running behind businesses in the area, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Department directly or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Source: ABC11.com

