Congratulations to the Washington Mystics and MVP Emma Meesseman on their 1st WNBA Championship win!!

The Mystics defeated the Connecticut Sun 89-78 on Thursday night,.

It all came down to Game 5, with Emma Meesseman of the Mystics ending the night with 22 points; she was also named Finals MVP.

