A Colorado Pastor Shot & Killed By His Own Son

Sad news out of Colorado as members of the Lord’s Vineyard Fellowship Church in Pueblo, Colorado are mourning the loss of their Pastor, Cecilio “Roman” Ortiz, who was allegedly shot and killed by his son.

52-year-old Ortiz died on Sunday night from a gunshot wound from his son during a drunken argument. Ortiz’s son, Malachi is now facing second-degree murder charges after the incident.

Ortiz’s wife, Roseen Ortiz told a local news station her son was very drunk when the altercation happened and didn’t realize what he had done until he was sober. After the shot was fired, Roseen called 911 and when the paramedics arrived, she says, her husband was fighting for his life.

The wife and mother also stated, her son is having a hard time dealing with his actions after becoming sober. She said, “He’s having a hard time. It was his pops. He adored him and he’s struggling. He asked me to ask his sister and nieces for forgiveness, and he said to tell the family and the church family that he was sorry.”

The mother added “If Roman could speak down from Heaven, he would say to forgive Malachi.”

Ortiz began his ministry over 20 years ago and “was loved by many.” Members of the church participated in a balloon release and potluck after the Pastor’s passing.

