2019 September Pastor Of The Month Presentation To Pastor Patrico Wilson

September Pastor of The Month

Source: Jerry Smith, Staff / Jerry Smith, Staff

Congratulations to pastor Patrico Wilson The Light 103.9 2019 September Pastor of The Month. The presentation took place Sunday September 22, 2019 at Christ Family Church located in Cary, North Carolina. National recording artist Stephen Hurd was the gust psalmist for the occasion.

The day also was a pre-birthday celebration for Pastor Wilson who’s birthday was on Tuesday September 24, 2019. The Light 103.9 Pastor of The Month is sponsored by Trce Funeral Home celebrating 66 years of service to the community located in Fuquay Varina North Carolina. See the pictures of the presentation in the photo gallery below.

 

 

2019 September Pastor of The Month , Cary NC , Christ Family Church , Jerry Smith , Pastor Patrico Wilson

