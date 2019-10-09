CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Jonathan McReynolds Opens Up About The Last Time He Cried [Exclusive Interview]

Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park 2019

Source: Candice Hight / Radio One Digital

Jonathan McReynolds is coming off a heck of a year with his seminal release Make Room and the hit single of the same year. Fresh off of the Praise In The Park 2019 stage Jonathan sat down with KD Bowe to discuss if he has any upcoming plans to venture into television or ministry. KD also asks the singer when was the last time he cried.

_____

Check out some or his performance below…

_____

Praise In The Park 2019

Everything You Missed At Praise In The Park [Exclusive Photos]

52 photos Launch gallery

Everything You Missed At Praise In The Park [Exclusive Photos]

Continue reading Everything You Missed At Praise In The Park [Exclusive Photos]

Everything You Missed At Praise In The Park [Exclusive Photos]

 

Jonathan McReynolds Opens Up About The Last Time He Cried [Exclusive Interview]  was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Videos
Latest
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 4 days ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 week ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 1 week ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 1 week ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 1 week ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 1 week ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 1 week ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 1 week ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 1 week ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 1 week ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close