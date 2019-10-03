Offended Much? GRIFF’s Prayer For Boogies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10.03.19
If you had a boogie in your nose, would you want someone to tell you? GRIFF thought he was loving thy neighbor when he let a woman in a store line know she had a booger in her nose, but it didn’t go over too well. Hear his funny recount of the story up top! 

