Former Dallas Officer Gets 10 Years In Murder Case

The trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger ended with her being sentenced to 10 years in prison of killing her neighbor Botham Jean. Guyger’s sentence makes her eligible for parole in five years with some believing the sentence was too light. The crime, the trial and the punishment has brought all kinds of emotions including forgiveness which was strongly shown by Jean’s brother. During the trial:

* A video of Jean’s final moments as first responders worked to revive him from gunshot wounds was shown with his family in the courtroom. They left the room in sobs, and Judge Tammy Kemp said she didn’t think of the hurt it would cause his loved ones.

* Then, Guyger took the stand to describe through tears the night she said she entered Jean’s apartment thinking it was her own and shot the man she thought was an intruder. She said she wished she had been the one killed instead.

* Then, while testifying at her sentencing, Jean’s brother, 18-year-old Brandt, stepped down to offer her love and a hug.

“I don’t even want you to go to jail,” he told Guyger. “I want the best for you. Because I know that’s exactly Botham would want you to do.”

