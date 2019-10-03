CLOSE
Hillside High School Student Charged With Making Threat

Cahlil Hinton, 17, has been charged with two felonies of communicating threats of mass violence on educational property and is being held  at the Durham County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Prosecutors said Hinton issued two threats when he wrote to a student that “everyone is going to die at 1 p.m.”

In court, the prosecutor told the judge the threats came in the form of messages via cell phone to another student.

One of the threats was made last week and one was made Tuesday, according to prosecutors.

In another message, prosecutors said Hinton wrote, “I failed to kill everyone at 1 o’clock. I won’t fail on Wednesday.”

Hinton is expected to return to court on Oct. 23.

Read more at WRAL.com (source)

