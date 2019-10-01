Todd Galberth Tells Us How He Grew In The Triangle

Lamplighter Awards 2019
| 10.01.19
Lamplighters 2019 graphic

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio 1 Digital

Todd Galberth will be joining us for the 2019 Lamplighter Awards on November 2nd.  He has grown spiritually and musically to be a great gospel artist in the industry.

We remember Todd as one of the Praise & Worship leader at World Overcomers not too long ago but God has exulted him even the more and now he has one of the top singles on the Gospel Billboard charts.

Listen as Todd Galberth talks with Melissa about his journey and how he grew while in NC.

 

The 2019 Lamplighter Awards Show is Saturday November 2nd  at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in Raleigh. !

Tickets are available now at all Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com,  the Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts Box Office or by phone at  1-800-745-3000.

Featured artists are JJ. Hairston, BeBe Winans, Maurette Brown Clark, Maranda Curtis, Isabel Davis, James Fortune, Todd Galberth and more to be announced soon!!!

Hurry and get your tickets now!

The Lamplighter Awards Show is presented by Blue Cross, Blue Shield Of North Carolina and The Light 103.9!

 

2019 Lamplighter Awards Show , @Melissa Wade , For My Good , Todd Galberth

