Inmates From Ohio Caught At Cary Red Roof Inn

Three of four escaped inmates from Ohio are being held in Wake County jail after being caught in Cary Monday morning.

Cary officials say three men were arrested at the Red Roof Inn on Walnut Street just before 2 a.m. Ohio authorities told Cary Police and said the inmates would be in the area.

Troy McDaniel Jr., Brynn Martin and Christopher Clemente were the three men taken into custody.

As of 4:45 a.m., Cary Police say they’ve called off the search for the fourth inmate, Lawrence Lee III. Lee is not in custody. Police K-9’s tried to track Lee’s scent, but were unsucessful.

Police advise that if you see Lee, to call 911.

Read more at ABC11.com (source).

