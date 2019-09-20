CLOSE
Here’s Your Chance To Get Rid Of All Those Old Electronics In Your House

Durham residents looking for an easy and free way to recycle electronic waste (e-waste) and old textiles and clothing as well as shred confidential documents should attend the City of Durham’s E-Waste, Textile Recycling and Paper Shredding event next month.

The City’s Solid Waste Management Department is hosting this free event on Saturday, October 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Durham County Memorial Stadium on the home side parking lot, located at 750 Stadium Dr. Staff will be on hand to assist with unloading old electronics, paper, and textiles.

E-Waste Recycling

Nearly all electronic devices with a cord will be accepted including:

·        Computers, laptops, keyboards, mice, printers, monitors, speakers, copiers, scanners, circuit boards, hard drives, computer parts, etc.

·        Televisions, stereo equipment, tape players, receivers, amplifiers, record players, etc.

·        Kitchen electronics, such as microwaves, mixers, blenders, choppers, etc.

·        Telephones, cell phones, and fax machines

·        Hair dryers, curling irons, alarm clocks, and vacuum cleaners

·        Power tools, cordless tools, etc.

·        Electronic toys, such as keyboards and video game systems

·        This event will NOT accept large appliances, refrigerators, air conditioners or any other appliances that contain Freon in non-working condition.

Durham residents who can’t attend this event can still safely and conveniently recycle their old electronics at no charge at the City’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (Transfer Station), located at 2115 E. Club Blvd. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

 Textile Recycling

Items accepted on site by Green Zone should be dry and clean and can be left in less-than-perfect condition (worn, torn or stained):

·        Bedding (comforter, sheets, pillow cases, blankets)

·        Belts

·        Boots

·        Coats

·        Curtains/Draperies

·        Dresses

·        Flip flops

·        Halloween costumes

·        Hats

·        Jackets

·        Jeans

·        Jerseys (sports)

·        Napkins (cloth)

·        Pajamas

·        Pants

·        Pet beds and clothing

·        Pillows

·        Purses

·        Scarves

·        Shirts

·        Shoes (single or in pairs)

·        Shorts

·        Skirts

·        Slippers

·        Socks (single or in pairs)

·        Stuffed animals

·        Suits

·        Sweaters

·        Sweatpants

·        Sweatshirts

·        Table linens

·        Ties

·        Towels

·        T-shirts

·        Undergarments

Paper Shredding

Confidential paper shredding will also be provided on site during this event. Shredding requirements include:

·        Paper may contain paper clips and staples; however, hanging file folders will not be accepted.

·        Only paper should be brought for shredding. CDs, DVDs, and other non-paper items will not be accepted.

·        All paper should be loose and not in binders or other binding items made of non-paper.

·        Residents may be present to observe their confidential document shredding if the amount to be shredded can fit into one 96-gallon roll cart (approximately 240 pounds of material or approximately eight small, banker boxes of material).

·        Participants with larger quantities will have items placed in boxes to be shredded off-site at Shimar Recycling’s secure facility.

For more information about other items accepted for curbside collections as well as how to sign up for collection day alerts and reminders for all holiday service changes, visit the department’s webpage

 

