UNC Host Kenan Stair Climb In Remembrance Of 911

It’s been 18 years since the September 11th attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead in the worst act of terrorism the nation has ever experienced.

Students, first responders and other community members started early Wednesday to honor the thousands of Americans killed in the 9-11 attacks by running up and down the 2,076 steps of Kenan Memorial Stadium at UNC.

The yearly event is meant to remember the Americans killed in the terror attacks and also honor the first responders who rushed into the burning buildings to try and save lives.

This year some firefighters even dressed in full gear, which includes about 50 extra pounds, and participated in the event.

Additionally, a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time), the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

8:46 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash American Airlines Flight 11 into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower (1 WTC).

9:03 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash United Airlines Flight 175 into floors 77 through 85 of the South Tower (2 WTC).

9:37 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, near Washington, D.C.

9:59 a.m.: The South Tower (2 WTC) collapses.

10:03 a.m.: After learning of the other attacks, passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 launch a counterattack on hijackers aboard their plane to try to seize control of the aircraft. In response, the hijackers crash the plane into an empty field near Shanksville, Pa.

10:28 a.m.: The North Tower (1 WTC) collapses. The 16-acre World Trade Center site is in ruins, with collateral damage affecting all adjacent properties and streets. A rescue and recovery effort begins immediately.

Toll bells

Toll bells on September 11 at 8:46 a.m. or at each of the times listed above.

Read the names of the victims aloud

The names of the men, women and children killed as a result of the 9/11 attacks have been read aloud at the official 9/11 anniversary ceremony in New York City every year. Download a list of the names inscribed on the 9/11 Memorial. (Names include all those killed in the 9/11 attacks and the six individuals killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.)

The 9/11 Memorial Guide allows users to select specific names or groups of names, including names from a certain town or state, a specific company or first responder agency.

Lower flag in remembrance

Lower flags to half-staff on the 9/11 anniversary. Flags may be lowered at 8:46 a.m. to mark the moment when Flight 11 struck the North Tower at the WTC.

