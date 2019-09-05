List Of Free Community Events

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

FRIDAY SEPT 6TH

GLORY CARRIERS REVIVAL

5-9pm

Kiwanis Community Center

352 Devers Street Fayetteville NC 28303

This LIFE CHANGING REVIVAL IS READY TO TAKE THE REGION OF NORTH CAROLINA! People are looking for GOD and for real! ITS TIME TO WELCOME GOD BACK TO THIS REGION AND HAVE AN ENCOUNTER WITH HIM THAT WILL IMPACT THE LIVES OF THEE “UNCHURCHED” AND THE “CHURCHED”

Tammy McDougald

704-951-7897

Facebook I SPEAK L.I.F.E. LEADERS IN FIGHTING EPIDEMICS

SATURDAY SEPT 7TH

2019 Men’s Health Screening

8am – 12noon

Lincoln Community Health center

1301 Fayetteville St.

Durham, NC 27707

Free onsite health screenings: Prostate, colon, blood pressure checks, diabetes testing, and more…

No appointment necessary

919-684-0409

Jubilee Festival

10am 4pm

Shalom Christian Community Church

309 Holman Dr. Garner, NC

Preaching, singing, liturgical dancing and many vendors onsite.

Crystal Ortiz

Mselder1967@gmail.com

New Bethel Christian Church Health Fair

9 am -1 pm

NBCC Womens Ministry

New Bethel Christian Church

4307 Old Poole Road Raleigh, NC 27597

Health & Wellness Fair. Representatives will be available to provide valuable health and fitness and screening services. Blood Connection mobile will be here also. Screenings include Mental Health, HIV testing, Blood pressure checks and more. Finance officer will be on hand to discuss future planning. There will be a healthy

919-630-4312

Candidates Fair

11:00 Am to 2:00 Pm

Fayetteville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

Cumberland County Department of Social Services

1225 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28312

Meet the candidates vying for the opportunity to represent your community. Come ask questions and meet your local and state representatives before casting your vote

9103643281

https://www.faydeltaalumnaechapter.org/

SUNDAY SEPT 8TH

2019 Men’s Health Screening

8am – 12noon

Duke Primary Care Croasdaile

1821 Hillandale Rd. suite 24B

Durham, NC 27705

Free onsite health screenings: Prostate, colon, blood pressure checks, diabetes testing, and more…

No appointment necessary

919-684-0409

CD Release Celebration

4:00 p.m.

Faith Missionary Baptist Church

917 Seabrook Rd Raleigh, NC

Inspirational/Christian music celebration

91-9538-0464

Katrena Kilpatrick

katrena.kilpatrick1@gmail.com

