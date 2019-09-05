List Of Free Community Events

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.
FRIDAY SEPT 6TH
GLORY CARRIERS REVIVAL
5-9pm
Kiwanis Community Center
352 Devers Street Fayetteville NC 28303
This LIFE CHANGING REVIVAL IS READY TO TAKE THE REGION OF NORTH CAROLINA! People are looking for GOD and for real! ITS TIME TO WELCOME GOD BACK TO THIS REGION AND HAVE AN ENCOUNTER WITH HIM THAT WILL IMPACT THE LIVES OF THEE “UNCHURCHED” AND THE “CHURCHED”
Tammy McDougald
704-951-7897
Facebook I SPEAK L.I.F.E. LEADERS IN FIGHTING EPIDEMICS
SATURDAY SEPT 7TH
2019 Men’s Health Screening
8am – 12noon
Lincoln Community Health center
1301 Fayetteville St.
Durham, NC 27707
Free onsite health screenings: Prostate, colon, blood pressure checks, diabetes testing, and more…
No appointment necessary
919-684-0409
Jubilee Festival
10am 4pm
Shalom Christian Community Church
309 Holman Dr. Garner, NC
Preaching, singing, liturgical dancing and many vendors onsite.
Crystal Ortiz
Mselder1967@gmail.com
New Bethel Christian Church Health Fair
9 am -1 pm
NBCC Womens Ministry
New Bethel Christian Church
4307 Old Poole Road Raleigh, NC 27597
Health & Wellness Fair. Representatives will be available to provide valuable health and fitness and screening services. Blood Connection mobile will be here also. Screenings include Mental Health, HIV testing, Blood pressure checks and more. Finance officer will be on hand to discuss future planning. There will be a healthy
919-630-4312
Candidates Fair
11:00 Am to 2:00 Pm
Fayetteville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc
Cumberland County Department of Social Services
1225 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28312
Meet the candidates vying for the opportunity to represent your community. Come ask questions and meet your local and state representatives before casting your vote
9103643281
https://www.faydeltaalumnaechapter.org/
SUNDAY SEPT 8TH
2019 Men’s Health Screening
8am – 12noon
Duke Primary Care Croasdaile
1821 Hillandale Rd. suite 24B
Durham, NC 27705
Free onsite health screenings: Prostate, colon, blood pressure checks, diabetes testing, and more…
No appointment necessary
919-684-0409
CD Release Celebration
4:00 p.m.
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
917 Seabrook Rd Raleigh, NC
Inspirational/Christian music celebration
91-9538-0464
Katrena Kilpatrick
katrena.kilpatrick1@gmail.com