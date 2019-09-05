Schools Start To Close Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian’s Arrival

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival, some area schools have started to announce closings.
- Anderson Creek Academy Charter (Harnett) – Closed Thursday.
- Another Beautiful Beginnings CCC (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
- Bal Perazim Academy (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Bal Perazim Child Care Center (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Bal Perazim Christian Center (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Barton College (Wilson) – Closed Thursday.
- Cardinal Gibbons High School (Wake) – Closed Thursday.
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (Orange) – Closing 3 Hours Early Thursday.
- Chatham County Schools (Chatham) – Closing 2 Hours Early Thursday.
- Christian Prep Academy (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
- Clinton City Schools (Sampson) – Closed Thursday.
- Cumberland County Schools (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Destiny Now Academy (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Durham Center for Senior Life (Durham) – Closed Thusday.
- Durham Public Schools (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
- Edgecombe Co. Schools (Edgecombe) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Edgecombe County Clerk’s Office (Edgecombe) – Closed Thursday.
- Fayetteville State University (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday.
- Fayetteville Tech. Community College (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday.
- Fort Bragg Schools (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday.
- Franklin County Schools (Franklin) – Closed Thursday.
- Granville County Schools (Granville) – Closed Thursday. Opt. Teacher Workday.
- Grey Stone 1/2 Day School (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
- Halifax County Schools (Halifax) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Haliwa-Saponi Daycare (Halifax) – Closed Thursday.
- Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School (Warren) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Harnett County Schools (Harnett) – Closed Thursday.
- Healthy Start Academy Elementary (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
- Higher Calling Child Care (Johnston) – Closed Thursday.
- Highland Learning Center-Fayetteville (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday.
- Hoke County Courts (Hoke) – Court Canceled.
- Hoke County Schools (Hoke) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Holmes Child Care-Chapel Hill (Orange) – Closed Thursday.
- Huckleberry’s Friends (Wake) – Closed Thursday.
- Johnston Community College (Johnston) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Johnston County Schools (Johnston) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Kid Stars Rising Christian Learning Acad (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- KinderCare Learning Ctr. – Fayetteville (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday.
- KIPP Halifax College Prep (Halifax) – Closed Thursday.
- Lee County Schools – Closed Thursday.
- Methodist University-Fayetteville – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Moore County Schools – Closed Thursday.
- Nash-Rocky Mount Schools (Nash) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Northampton County Schools – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Orange County Schools – Closing 3 Hours Early Thursday.
- Quality Education Institute of Durham (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
- Reaching All Minds Academy (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
- Research Triangle Charter Academy (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
- Roanoke Rapids School District (Halifax) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Robeson Community College (Robeson) – Closed Thursday.
- Robeson County Schools (Robeson) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Sampson County Schools (Sampson) – Closed Thursday.
- Scotland County Courts (Scotland) – Closed Thursday.
- Social Security Admin – Lumberton (Robeson) – Closed Thursday.
- Trinity Christian School-Fayetteville (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- UNC Pembroke (Robeson) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Vance Charter School (Vance) – Closing Early.
- Vance County Schools (Vance) – Closed Thursday.
- Victorious Daycare and Preschool Acad. (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
- Wake County Schools (Wake) – Closed Thursday.
- Wayne County Public Schools (Wayne) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Weldon City Schools (Halifax) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
- Whittmore Learning Academy (Granville) – Closing Noon Thursday.
- Wilson County Schools (Wilson) – Closed Thursday.
- Wilson Preparatory Academy (Wilson) – Closed Thursday.
- Youngsville Academy Charter (Franklin) – Closing at Noon.
Schools Start To Close Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian’s Arrival was originally published on foxync.com