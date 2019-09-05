CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Schools Start To Close Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian’s Arrival

PUERTORICO-HURRICANE-MARIA

Source: RICARDO ARDUENGO / Getty

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival, some area schools have started to announce closings.

  • Anderson Creek Academy Charter (Harnett) – Closed Thursday.
  • Another Beautiful Beginnings CCC (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
  • Bal Perazim Academy (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Bal Perazim Child Care Center (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Bal Perazim Christian Center (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Barton College (Wilson) – Closed Thursday.
  • Cardinal Gibbons High School (Wake) – Closed Thursday.
  • Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (Orange) – Closing 3 Hours Early Thursday.
  • Chatham County Schools (Chatham) – Closing 2 Hours Early Thursday.
  • Christian Prep Academy (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
  • Clinton City Schools (Sampson) – Closed Thursday.
  • Cumberland County Schools (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Destiny Now Academy (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Durham Center for Senior Life (Durham) – Closed Thusday.
  • Durham Public Schools (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
  • Edgecombe Co. Schools (Edgecombe) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Edgecombe County Clerk’s Office (Edgecombe) – Closed Thursday.
  • Fayetteville State University (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday.
  • Fayetteville Tech. Community College (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday.
  • Fort Bragg Schools (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday.
  • Franklin County Schools (Franklin) – Closed Thursday.
  • Granville County Schools (Granville) – Closed Thursday. Opt. Teacher Workday.
  • Grey Stone 1/2 Day School (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
  • Halifax County Schools (Halifax) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Haliwa-Saponi Daycare (Halifax) – Closed Thursday.
  • Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School (Warren) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Harnett County Schools (Harnett) – Closed Thursday.
  • Healthy Start Academy Elementary (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
  • Higher Calling Child Care (Johnston) – Closed Thursday.
  • Highland Learning Center-Fayetteville (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday.
  • Hoke County Courts (Hoke) – Court Canceled.
  • Hoke County Schools (Hoke) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Holmes Child Care-Chapel Hill (Orange) – Closed Thursday.
  • Huckleberry’s Friends (Wake) – Closed Thursday.
  • Johnston Community College (Johnston) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Johnston County Schools (Johnston) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Kid Stars Rising Christian Learning Acad (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • KinderCare Learning Ctr. – Fayetteville (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday.
  • KIPP Halifax College Prep (Halifax) – Closed Thursday.
  • Lee County Schools – Closed Thursday.
  • Methodist University-Fayetteville – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Moore County Schools – Closed Thursday.
  • Nash-Rocky Mount Schools (Nash) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Northampton County Schools – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Orange County Schools – Closing 3 Hours Early Thursday.
  • Quality Education Institute of Durham (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
  • Reaching All Minds Academy (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
  • Research Triangle Charter Academy (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
  • Roanoke Rapids School District (Halifax) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Robeson Community College (Robeson) – Closed Thursday.
  • Robeson County Schools (Robeson) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Sampson County Schools (Sampson) – Closed Thursday.
  • Scotland County Courts (Scotland) – Closed Thursday.
  • Social Security Admin – Lumberton (Robeson) – Closed Thursday.
  • Trinity Christian School-Fayetteville (Cumberland) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • UNC Pembroke (Robeson) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Vance Charter School (Vance) – Closing Early.
  • Vance County Schools (Vance) – Closed Thursday.
  • Victorious Daycare and Preschool Acad. (Durham) – Closed Thursday.
  • Wake County Schools (Wake) – Closed Thursday.
  • Wayne County Public Schools (Wayne) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Weldon City Schools (Halifax) – Closed Thursday & Friday.
  • Whittmore Learning Academy (Granville) – Closing Noon Thursday.
  • Wilson County Schools (Wilson) – Closed Thursday.
  • Wilson Preparatory Academy (Wilson) – Closed Thursday.
  • Youngsville Academy Charter (Franklin) – Closing at Noon.
Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - New York City

Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly

13 photos Launch gallery

Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly

Continue reading Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly

Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly

It's officially Bey Day! Today, Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter turns 38 years young. Not only is she a living icon, the musical genius has orchestrated some of the most important business moves for the culture. From advocating for diversity during important collaborations to awarding scholarships to four historically black universities, Queen Bey is all about her people. Beyond her community work, Mrs. Carter is known to send social media in a frenzy each and every time she hits the red carpet or posts one of her caption-less Instagram photos. She went from custom made ensembles created by her mother, to couture gowns styled by some of the best stylists known to man. In honor of her 38th birthday, we're visiting 38 times Beyonce SLAYonce'd us.

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Schools Start To Close Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian’s Arrival was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 5 days ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 5 days ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 5 days ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 6 days ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 month ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 1 month ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 month ago
07.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close