William McDowell Set to Release Live Album The Cry on September 20th

NASHVILLE, TENN. (AUGUST 16, 2019) GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award winning worship leader, pastor and author, William McDowell, will release his new live album, The Cry (Integrity Music), on September 20th. The album was recorded at Redemption to the Nations Church in Chattanooga, TN and features special guest artists Nathaniel Bassey, Travis Greene, Yolanda Adams, David and Nicole Binion, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Trinity Anderson (worship leader of McDowell’s Deeper Fellowship church). The preorder for The Cry is available here.

For 20 years, McDowell has been writing songs crying out for God to bring revival. However, his latest release is not a collection of songs crying out for God to come; rather it’s a collection of songs written as a response to a God who already has. Two decades ago, McDowell began praying for revival to break out in his community, and on May 22, 2016, the presence of God entered his church of Deeper Fellowship in Orlando and has yet to leave.

“God literally walked into the room in our church in a tangible way,” says McDowell. “It changed everything about our posture, everything about the way we do life and everything about the culture of our church.”

The church has recorded over 300 different healings and miracles to date. What’s more… the revival doesn’t seem to be slowing down. The congregation has grown from a group of 15 to over 1,000 in just five years. People line up outside the church to attend Sunday services. The Cry is a powerful collection that puts to melody what God has been doing in his church and with these people.

During the live recording, McDowell says “Still Moving” was one of the most powerful moments of the night. In between singing, “He’s still moving / He’s still proving just how great He is,” members of Deeper Fellowship came on stage to share their testimony of healing—a woman who was paralyzed and now walks, another woman who contracted a life-threatening amoeba and was miraculously and immediately healed. These are just two of the hundreds of miracle-stories coming out of McDowell’s church.

“To me, this is not only our best-ever captured recording, but it’s also by far the most special and deeply personal,” says McDowell. “It’s the answer to a twenty-year cry.”

