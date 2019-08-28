CLOSE
Baby Cuddlers Needed

Mums and Babies

The UNC-Rex Birth Center is looking for volunteers for a rewarding job — cuddling a newborn baby in their neonatal intensive care unit.

Most newborn babies enjoy a short hospital stay, but not those in intensive care. Doctors say, when a newborn has to stay in the hospital long-term, the cuddles benefit babies, parents and volunteers.

Volunteers who wish to help with the cuddlers program at the UNC-Rex NICU must go through extensive screenings and training. They ask for applicants to volunteer for least a year elsewhere within the organization to learn the policies and procedures before helping with the delicate newborns. UNC-Rex enlists the help of more than 1,200 volunteers who contribute about 150,000 hours every year in a wide range of roles to support patients and their families. Get more information online.

Source:  WRAL.com

