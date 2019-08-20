Jekalyn Carr Co-Hosted the 50th Annual GMA Dove Award Nominees

ATLANTA, Ga. (August 14, 2019) – The Gospel Music Association (GMA) announced the nominees for the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards, which was exclusively announced via Facebook ‘Live’ today and co-hosted by 22-year-old Dove Award-winning singer and songwriter Jekalyn Carr along with award-winning legendary Christian artists Natalie Grant and Karen Peck.

Additionally, the three-time GRAMMY and two-time Billboard Music Award nominee received two nominations in the categories of Gospel Artist of the Year and Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for her Billboard chart climbing radio single “I See Miracles,” which is co-written with her father, manager, and three-time GRAMMY Award nominated producer-songwriter Allen Carr.

The 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the show on Sunday, October 20, 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST. Voting for the final winners will run August 21 through August 28.

About Jekalyn Carr:

With a social media following of over 1 million inspired fans, 22-year-old Jekalyn Carr has earned over her 7-year professional recording career, 7 Billboard #1’s, three GRAMMY® Award nominations, two Billboard Music Award nominations, an NAACP Image Award nomination, 4 Stellar Awards, and a GMA Dove Award. With immediate comparisons to gospel legend Pastor Shirley Caesar, this leading generation Z’er, in 2016, joined an elite club of entertainers including Michael Jackson, Brittany Spears, and Justin Bieber, to name a few, who have received a GRAMMY® Award nomination by the age of 20. In 2017, she appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN TV series Greenleaf and in 2018, she was featured in the motion film ” Never Heard” and also released and published her first book You Will Win that same year.

