CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Recall of Baby Spinach Due To Salmonella Concerns

Before you start your day with a nutritious smoothie or have a spinach salad for lunch, Check your refrigerator. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach due to concerns of possible health risk from Salmonella.

The products being recalled:

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Baby Spinach

* 6 oz Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2)

*10 oz Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8)

Both items have a with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019. Consumers with the recalled spinach are being advised not to eat the product and to discard it immediately.

The products were distributed in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. The bacteria may cause a fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness primarily affects young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Related:

Disney, Eddie Bauer Recall Baby Sleepers Over Safety Concerns

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Recall of Baby Spinach Due To Salmonella Concerns was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 week ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 week ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 week ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 3 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 3 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 4 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close