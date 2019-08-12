Former star basketball player, 18 year-old Desmond Myles Jenkins was found with a gunshot wound in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane. He was taken to Wake-Med where he was later pronounced dead.

Jenkins was remembered at a vigil in Raleigh last night, friends and former classmates were in total disbelief and “devastated” by the loss. He was weeks away from his freshman year, and continuing his career at Vance-Granville Community College.

As many have heard, the Spartan family lost 2019 graduate Desmond Jenkins last night. His smile, laugh and spirit would light up a room. I will always remember the pride he had and his love for Sanderson. He truly was a great human being. Thank you Dez for all that you taught me. pic.twitter.com/nkLhrIZiSL — Brian Shaffer (@Coach_Shaffer) August 10, 2019

Homicide detectives need the public’s help. A black Chevrolet Avalanche with chrome rims was seen in the area, with a star decal in the right window. Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Must Read:

What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s Death?

Former Raleigh NC High School Basketball Star Killed In Shooting was originally published on foxync.com

Jodi Berry Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: