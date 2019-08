Friday night in Raleigh, NC took an unexpected turn as a fire broke out at a local church. According to WRAL.com, alarms went off at Crossroads Fellowship Church around 11:30 p.m.

The Raleigh Fire Department reports that an estimated 70 firefighters responded to the incident. The fire was contained to a warehouse and no injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.

