Renee Spearman & Hezekiah Walker Leap into Top 20 this week!

Hezekiah Walker

Source: Hezekiah Walker / Hezekiah Walker

(Hollywood, CA)  Riding high on the success of the hit single “I LOVE HIM” (Billboard’s #1 Most Added Song at Radio), Renee Spearman & gospel legend Hezekiah Walker leap into the Top 20 this week with another +69 spins!

Continuing their meteoric rise up the charts in less than 6 weeks, singer/songwriter Renee Spearman has worked with some of music’s biggest stars including Yolanda Adams, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Byron Cage, just to name a few.  With 4 Billboard topping releases in a row, Renee’s career has soared on highly regarded indie powerhouse label JDI Records (Brent Jones, Beverly Crawford, Norman Hutchins, etc.)​​

​The highly-anticipated follow-up to “whoa to WOW!”, Renee’s hit CD which debuted #4 on Billboard & featured the choir classic “Great God”, Renee’s new hit CD “I LOVE HIM” features an all-star cast including not only the incomparable Hezekiah Walker but also gospel trailblazer Dorinda Clark-Cole, etc.  A sophisticated blend of praise & worship, contemporary gospel and traditional gospel, “I LOVE HIM” is the new powerhouse release by Grammy & Stellar nominee Renee Spearman!

Courtesy of http://www.thebellereport.com

 

Renee Spearman & Hezekiah Walker Leap into Top 20 this week! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

comments – add yours
