“She’s Gotta Have It” Cancelled After Two Seasons

She's Gotta Have It Season 2 Premiere

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy Netflix

Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It” has been cancelled after two seasons, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The show, which starred actress DeWanda Wise, may have a chance on another platform as producer Spike Lee shops the series around.

Netflix praised Lee in a statement while announcing their separation from the filmmaker’s project.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It (1986, based on his first feature film) to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. “While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”

“She’s Gotta Have It” first hit the small screen in November of 2017. Spike Lee directed every episode, which netted out to 19 episodes between the two seasons. The series included a slew of guest stars including:

Anthony Ramos, Ilfenesh Hadera, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent, Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne, and Fat Joe also starred in the show.

Dewanda took to Instagram to pay her respects to the legacy of Nola Darling, a character she spirited for the last few years.

“Once you start to speak, people will yell at you. They will interrupt you, put you down and suggest it’s personal. And the world won’t end. And the speaking will get easier and easier. And you will find you have fallen in love with your own vision, which you may never have realized you had. And you will lose some friends and lovers, and realize you don’t miss them. And new ones will find you and cherish you. And you will still flirt and paint your nails, dress up and party, because, as I think Emma Goldman said, “If I can’t dance, I don’t want to be part of your revolution.” And at last you’ll know with surpassing certainty that only one thing is more frightening than speaking your truth. And that is not speaking.” #AudreLordeSaying “Until” to Nola Darling today.” She wrote on Instagram.

While this is the end of “She’s Gotta Have It” and Netflix, Lee has another show coming up on the streaming platform called “Da 5 Bloods,” which will star Chadwick Boseman and Giancarlo Esposito.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

“She’s Gotta Have It” Cancelled After Two Seasons was originally published on getuperica.com

