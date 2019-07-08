Stevie Wonder To Undergo Kidney Transplant

R&B star Stevie Wonder will take a break to undergo a kidney transplant in a couple of months.

Wonder has reportedly found a donor and told fans at his concert in London that he would be taking some time off.

Wonder, 69, said, “I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” he said in a video posted on Twitter by BBC reporter Aleem Maqbool. “It’s all good. I’m all good. I have a donor, it’s all good.”

“I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love,” Wonder told the massive crowd at British Summer Time Hyde Park. “You ain’t gonna get no rumors about nothing. I told you what’s up. I’m good.”

Read more at source: EURWEB.com

