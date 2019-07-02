15Yr Old Coco Gauff Defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon

One of the biggest upsets by one of the youngest players. Gauff, the youngest at Wimbledon at 15, tasted sweet victory over Williams, one of her idols, and the oldest competitor at the tournament at age 39, in a 6-4, 6-4 win.

After the final call, a visibly awestruck Gauff seemingly couldn’t believe she had bested someone she’s admired since she was a small child.

Source: ESPN.com

As ESPN explained: When it ended, Gauff dropped her racket and put her hands on her head. After a handshake and exchange of words at the net with Williams, Gauff knelt by her sideline chair and tears welled in her eyes. Up in the stands, her father leaped out of his seat. “Honestly, I don’t really know how to feel. This is the first time I ever cried after a match. Or winning, obviously; I’ve cried after a loss before,” said Gauff, who is based in Florida. “I don’t even know how to explain how I feel.”

