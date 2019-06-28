CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Anthony Brown & group therAPy – Blessings On Blessings (The B.O.B. Bounce) [NEW MUSIC]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

29th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival 2014 - Day 1

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

The Grammy® Award nominated gospel troupe, Anthony Brown & group therAPy – best-known for the No. 1 radio smashes “Worth” and “Trust in You” – have whipped up a deep-club remix to their current Top Ten radio single, “Blessings on Blessings” (Key of A/ Tyscot/ FairTrade). The new track, “Blessings on Blessings (The B.O.B. Bounce),” is a rugged fusion of Washington, D.C.’s native go-go sound and other aggressive urban music rhythms. The track releases to all digital service providers on June 21st as a kick-off to the summer of 2019.

The feel-good jam is now available on all of the major digital music service platforms at this link: http://smarturl.it/BlessingsOnBlessings

Anthony Brown & group therAPy – Blessings On Blessings (The B.O.B. Bounce) [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 days ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 week ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 week ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close