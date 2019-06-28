Anthony Brown & group therAPy – Blessings On Blessings (The B.O.B. Bounce) [NEW MUSIC]

The Grammy® Award nominated gospel troupe, Anthony Brown & group therAPy – best-known for the No. 1 radio smashes “Worth” and “Trust in You” – have whipped up a deep-club remix to their current Top Ten radio single, “Blessings on Blessings” (Key of A/ Tyscot/ FairTrade). The new track, “Blessings on Blessings (The B.O.B. Bounce),” is a rugged fusion of Washington, D.C.’s native go-go sound and other aggressive urban music rhythms. The track releases to all digital service providers on June 21st as a kick-off to the summer of 2019.

The feel-good jam is now available on all of the major digital music service platforms at this link: http://smarturl.it/BlessingsOnBlessings

