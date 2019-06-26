Dog the Bounty Hunter Star Beth Chapman Dies At 51

It was reported that 51-year-old Beth Chapman died early this morning and was surrounded by her family. Chapman was recently placed in a medically induced coma as she battled cancer. Chapman and her husband were the stars of the hit reality show “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which aired from 2004 to 2012.

The show featured adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business. Chapman was born in Denver, Colorado and was the youngest woman ever to receive a bail license in her home state. Her baby Lyssa later broke the record for the youngest women to receive a bail license in n by her home state. Chapman was devoted to the bail bond business in which she worked for more than 30 years.

