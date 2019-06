According to the studies of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and their 2019 Kids Count data book, NC ranked 33 out of all 50 states for child well-being.

The number stems as an average of four categories to measure the overall well being of a child.

According to the report, North Carolina ranks No. 22 in education, No. 28 in health, No. 31 in economic well-being and No. 36 in family and community.

