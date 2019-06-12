CLOSE
Worker Rescued From Collapsed Trench Near NCCU

First responders successfully freed a worker that was trapped in a collapsed trench near NCCU’s football stadium.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a “structure collapse” near the stadium.

The worker’s legs were trapped, but his torso and head were above ground. About an hour later, the worker was freed and placed in an ambulance and driven to the hospital.

He was conscious at the time of the rescue.

Corvais, the company acting as the student housing project developer, issued a statement to ABC11 about the incident:

A construction accident occurred earlier today at a student housing construction site on the campus of North Carolina Central University (NCCU). Metcon, the design-build contractor and party responsible for construction activities on the project, is cooperating with incident investigators from NCCU and OSHA.

Corvias is acting as the student housing project developer, and has partnered with NCCU and Provident Resources, the project owner, on this important public-private partnership. We are deeply concerned about this matter and take it very seriously and will conduct our own safety and incident review.

Source:  ABC11.com

