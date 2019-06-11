CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Denzel’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Speech Was An Ode To His Wife: “I Would Not Be Alive Without Pauletta Washington”

1 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Over the weekend, Denzel Washington was the recipient of the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award. And while there was plenty he could have brought up in his acceptance speech, a great deal of his time was spent celebrating his wife, Pauletta, whom he referred to as the “most important person in my life.”

“40 years,” he said of their relationship. “40 years of sacrifice. 40 years of forgiveness. She taught me about faith, spirituality, love, real love, unwavering love, in spite of myself.”

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I would not be alive without Pauletta Washington,” the Oscar winner added. “I wouldn’t survive.”

He lauded her talents, including the fact that she’s a great singer, and at one point, asked the audience to give his leading lady a standing ovation, which they did.

This isn’t the first time Denzel has used his platform to show love to his wife. When asked last year what the key was to them making it 35 years as a married partnership, he said it’s all because of her.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“There’s too many things!” he said. “What pops into my head: security, food, a beautiful home. The difference between a house and a home, it’s a big difference. You can buy a house, but that doesn’t make it a home – and not to say a man can’t make a home a home, but my wife has made our house a home, and raised these beautiful kids and protected them and sacrificed for them, she did the heavy-lifting.”

His adoration of her has also rubbed off on their son, star John David Washington, who has always been loud and proud about how much his mother has done for their family, including his iconic father.

SEE ALSO: Denzel Washington Leads Efforts To Restore August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Home

“She was on Broadway working. She paid for the first date. She paid the bill, paid the cab ride,” he said of his mom. “Classically trained pianist, went to Julliard. She’s a great artist in her own right and I learned a lot from her.”

Denzel and Pauletta married in 1983 after meeting on the set of the television film, Wilma. They went on to have four children in John David, Katia and twins Olivia and Malcolm. They renewed their vows in 1995 in South Africa.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

14 photos Launch gallery

Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Continue reading Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

It's their 34th wedding anniversary! On June 25, 1983 the couple said "I do."

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Denzel’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Speech Was An Ode To His Wife: “I Would Not Be Alive Without Pauletta Washington” was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 12 hours ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 5 days ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 5 days ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 2 weeks ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close