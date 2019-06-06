CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Health Benefits Of Drinking Spring Water {VIDEO}

254 reads
Leave a comment
Thirsty Woman Drinking From a Bottle of Water

Source: Serge Krouglikoff / Getty

Spring water tastes better, it’s not flat or boiled and it’s free of toxins. It is the most natural form because the source is a natural underground spring that comes above ground.

RELATED: What You Should Be Eating & Drinking For Health & Beauty

Purified water is safe, but it comes from tap water before being filtered. The late Dick Gregory talks about the importance of spring water and why mineral water isn’t good either. “Don’t drink mineral water because it’s radioactive.”

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

12 photos Launch gallery

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

Continue reading This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

RELATED : Going Vegan? Great Veggie Burger Recipes For Your Vegan/Vegetarian Friends

According to Alexa Springs, purified water is taken through a process called reversed osmosis. “Reverse osmosis only the purest water molecules are collected while impurities are filtered out and discarded.”

Victoria Said It

Health Benefits Of Drinking Spring Water {VIDEO} was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 8 hours ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 9 hours ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 2 days ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 2 days ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 6 days ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 6 days ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 1 week ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 1 week ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 2 weeks ago
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close