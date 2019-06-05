CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Rev. William Barber Fights Charges Of Trespassing

3 reads
Leave a comment
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

Source: NC NAACP / NC NAACP

 

Former state NAACP leader Rev. William Barber was simply trying to meet with lawmakers two years ago when he was charged with trespassing at the Legislative Building, his attorney said Tuesday. Barber also says the building is a public building and he and others have a right to be there.

Barber was arrested on May 30, 2017, during a protest calling for Medicaid expansion. He and others were charged with second-degree trespassing – a Class 3 misdemeanor that carries up to 20 days in jail and a $200 fine – for refusing to leave the Legislative Building after they were told to go by General Assembly Police.

Barber and representatives were in court to fight the charges… read more about it at WRAL.com

 

 

Arrest , moral monday , NAACP , Rev. William Barber

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 1 day ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 1 day ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 5 days ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 5 days ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 6 days ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 7 days ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 7 days ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 2 weeks ago
05.24.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 2 weeks ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 2 weeks ago
05.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close