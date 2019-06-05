Rev. William Barber Fights Charges Of Trespassing

Former state NAACP leader Rev. William Barber was simply trying to meet with lawmakers two years ago when he was charged with trespassing at the Legislative Building, his attorney said Tuesday. Barber also says the building is a public building and he and others have a right to be there.

Barber was arrested on May 30, 2017, during a protest calling for Medicaid expansion. He and others were charged with second-degree trespassing – a Class 3 misdemeanor that carries up to 20 days in jail and a $200 fine – for refusing to leave the Legislative Building after they were told to go by General Assembly Police.

Barber and representatives were in court to fight the charges… read more about it at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: