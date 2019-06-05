Working Moms Who Survive Cancer

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 06.05.19
melissa wade

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” recognize National Cancer Survivor Day (6/2/19) and the journey of two working moms.

  • What are their challenges when it comes to taking care of themselves and their health while taking care of the kids too.
  • How do you keep yourself positive and encouraged in front of the kids, when you’re not feeling well.
  • What was your best help resource?
  • What advice would you give to a working mom that may be going through this journey?

Listen as Melissa talk with survivors Mia Sutton and Helena Taylor…. moms who have survived their battle with cancer.  May their encouraging testimonies help someone through their journey today.

