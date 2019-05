Durham police are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old was found dead inside a car, outside of Duke Hospital.

The victim, a man, was found with a gunshot wound in a car outside of Duke University Hospital after 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Durham police at 919-560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Source: WRAL.com

