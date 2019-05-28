CLOSE
Stream Kirk Franklin’s Exodus Festival Featuring Fred Hammond, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds And More [VIDEO]

Kirk Franklin‘s second annual Exodus Music & Arts Festival is taking place live in Dallas with an all-star lineup including Franklin, The Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, Vashawn Mitchell, and Kelontae Gavin.

“This year’s festival will be even greater than last year’s and the performers will blow you away!” Franklin said. “We are excited to partner with TIDAL and share music from our spiritual lineup to not only the community in Texas, but the gospel audience globally.”

You can live stream the entire festival for free via TIDAL by clicking the link below.

STREAM HERE

