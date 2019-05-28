CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “Who Is Your God?”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Joshua 24:15 (The Message)

“If you decide that it’s a bad thing to worship God, then choose a god you’d rather serve—and do it today. Choose one of the gods your ancestors worshiped from the country beyond The River, or one of the gods of the Amorites, on whose land you’re now living. As for me and my family, we’ll worship God.”

EXPLANATION:

While God wants all creation to worship and praise Him, humans can choose what they prefer. In this passage of Scripture, the prophet offered choices for the people. But, in the final analysis, he declared on behalf of his family that they would worship the true and living God! How about you and your family? What’s your choice?

Scripture For The Week “Who Is Your God?” was originally published on 955thelou.com

