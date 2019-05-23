GRIFF’s Prayer For A Clutter-Free Alter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ever make your way up to the alter and there’s no room because people come up with all their belongings? GRIFF’s prayer today was for the overload of things that aren’t people: “Leave it in your seat,” he jokingly says!

Take a listen to today’s prayer up top and keep tuning in to Get Up! Mornings weekdays at 6-10AM for more!

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 7 hours ago

