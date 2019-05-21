CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Keeps Custody Of His Daughter

Nipsey Hussle In St Louis

Source: CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis / CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis

Nipsey Hussle’s sister Samantha has been fighting to keep custody of Nipsey’s daughter, Emani, after his death.  Monday the courts sided with Nipsey’s sister and    she will keep custody of the 10 year old.  However the biological mother, Tanisha Foster, was in court to regain custody and is not happy saying she has not seen her daughter in months.

Samantha believes Emani’s biological mother is unfit to care for the 10-year-old, and Samantha played a crucial role in helping raise her when Nipsey was alive.

Emani’s mother, Tanisha has a rap sheet including a warrant out for her arrest right now, relating to an unsettled DUI case in 2017. She also has records of arrests dating back to 2006 and 2007.

The hearing was sealed … but there’s another date scheduled in July.  Visitation and more on custody will be covered.  At the time, the judge gave them about 20 minutes alone together.

Nipsey Hussle , Tanisha Foster

