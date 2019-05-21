Follow @939WKYS on Twitter and Instagram

Actor Jason Mitchell has been fired from the Showtime Network television series “The Chi” over misconduct allegations. Mitchell has also removed from the Netflix movie “Desperados,‘ where he was set to play the lead and his agency, UTA; management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Deadline.com reports that the decision was made after “producers had received information about the alleged off-set incident.” Mitchell was removed after an investigation and then was fired from UTA and Authentic. Afterward, he was released from “The Chi” which was renewed for a 3rd season.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text KYS to 37890 To Join

Mitchell, 32 was considered one of Hollywood’s rising stars after his portrayal of rapper Eazy-E in the NWA biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” He also starred in “Kong: Skull Island, “Detroit” & “Mudbound.” He was arrested in August 2016 after an 18-year-old woman accused him of slamming her to the ground, sending her to the hospital.

No word from Mitchell at this time.

Source | Deadline.com

Also Read: ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Landed Eazy-E Role Without Even Showing Up To His Audition

Also Read: No Love: 5 Oscar Snubs That Got Us In Our Feelings

Actor Jason Mitchell Reportedly Fired From “The Chi” Over Misconduct Allegations was originally published on kysdc.com