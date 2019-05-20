Kelontae Gavin Debuts Music Video For New Single, “There’s No One Like You”

Kelontae Gavin is following up his chart-topping hit, “No Ordinary Worship” with a new single called “There’s No One Like You.”
The song, which was co-written by the 21-year-old, Marquis Boone and TedyP speaks to the unique presence and power of who God is. It’s a vertical worship song where Gavin speaks directly to God in a chilling worship featuring a few of his signature runs.
Watch:
“There’s No One Like You” comes from his freshman album The Higher Experience (2018), which hit no. 1 on the Top Gospel Albums charts last year.
