List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

Event Description:

He will be speaking May 18-20, 2019 at International Compassion & Deliverance Ministries, 2013 New Hope Church Rd, Raleigh NC 27609. Saturday at 6:00pm.; Sunday at 6:00pm.; Monday at 7:00pm. The conference is hosted by Pastor/Dr Pierre Ozana. Please call (919) 625-1961 for more information. Dr. Nasir Siddiki is teaching wisdom success principles at the Wisdom Center in Tulsa, OK. He appears on television in several countries. As seen recently on God TV, he teaches regularly on the God TV Network and TBN Nejat TV. Dr. Siddiki has ministered for Dr. Kenneth Copeland, Dr Jerry Savelle, Dr. Myles Munroe, Bishop Keith Butler, Pastor Bob Yandian, Dr. Dennis Burke, Pastor Rod Parsley, Benny Hinn, Paula White and many others. Segments as guest speaker were shown on TCT TV, Daystar TV, Lesea TV, the Inspiration Network and TBN. He has been featured in publications like Kenneth Hagin’s Word of Faith, Kenneth Copeland’s Believers Voice of Victory and the Charisma Magazine. His books and tapes are currently distributed to 30+ countries.