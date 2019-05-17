List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

CLOSE
It’s going to be a summer weather weekend and there are plenty of free community events going on in our area.  Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Loose Here Conference
Event Date:  05/18/2018
Event Time:  12 pm to 3 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Marsh Creek community Center
Address Line 1:  3050 N New Hope rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC
Event Description:  This is an event to Mentor young girls, teenage girls, young adult women and adult women who deal with low self esteem. This Non profit deal with real life issues such as Domestic violence, Sexual abuse, Child Molestation, and Bullying, and to help young single mothers. This organization is to build self esteem and teach women of all ages to know there worth. We also push education especially for the younger women and teenagers.
Event Contact:  LaShawn Sam
Event Contact Number:  (919) 750-5253
Event Contact Email:  First.ladysam1@gmail.com

 

 

Rev. Norman Cooper’s 20th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  05/19/2019
Event Time:  11:00 am and 2:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  11912 Old Creedmoore Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27613
Event Description:  On May 19th Rev. Norman Cooper will be celebrating 20 years as the Pastor of Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC. There will be two services on May 19th. At 11:00 am the message will be given by Dr. Shaunn Baker and at 2:30 pm the message will be given by Pastor Haywood Dock, Jr of Rock Spring Baptist Church.

 

 

  Southgate – Connecting Generations May Festival
Event Date:  05/18/2019
Event Time:  12 noon to 3 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Southgate Park
Address Line 1:  1801 Proctor Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Each year Macedonia New Life Church host a community festival in Southgate Park.

Our theme this year is “Southgate – Connecting Generations May Festival.” We will connect generations (adults and youths) in praise, music, worship, games, food, fun

and tables of information (YMCA, health, tracts, Bibles, etc.).
Event Contact:  Elora M. Lee
Event Contact Number:  (919) 606-1423
Event Contact Email:  elee12@nc.rr.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.macedonianewlife.org

 

 

  Fresh Fire Conference
Event Date:  May 19-May 22 2019
Event Time:  Sun-10am& 4pm Mon-Wed 7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Cornerstone Christian Community Church
Address Line 1:  3237 Knotts Grove Road
City, State, Zip:  Oxford NC
Event Description:  Healing & Deliverance.. Miracles Signs & Wonders… Come With Expectancy…

Bishop J Phillip & Pastor Teresa Betts Invites everyone To Come To This Year’s Fresh Fire Conference 2019 Guest Speaker: Pastor Phil & GeriAnn Privette from Turning Point Intl. Ministries, Palm Springs, Florida

May 19th at 10am& 4pm…

May 20-22 at 7pm Nightly.. You Do Not Want To Miss..
Event Contact:  919-690-1982
Event Contact Number:  919-690-1982
Event Contact Email:  cornerstone3237@iclou.com
Event Web Site:  cccbetts@gloryroad.net

 

 

  A Sunday Afternoon Worship Service
Event Date:  05192019
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Temple Of God For All People
Address Line 1:  853 Perry Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27502
Event Description:  You are cordially invited worship the Lord with Bishop T.D. Farrar and the Temple Of God For All People Ministry as Rev. Bryan Wright, Associate Minister of First Baptist Church, Fuquay-Varina, NC preaches the Word of God on Sunday, May 19, 2019, 3:00 pm at 853 Perry Road in Apex, NC. If you need a word from the Lord or encouragement in the Lord, Come, and be blessed through the powerful ministry of Rev. Bryan Wright. You will also hear great spiritual singing in this service. All are welcome!
Event Contact:  Deborah Burwell
Event Contact Number:  9198361872
Event Contact Email:  deborahburwell@att.net

 

 

  THE GOSPEL SEARCHERS ANNIVERSARY
Event Date:  05/19/2019
Event Time:  2:30 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  530 Lystra Road
City, State, Zip:  Chapel Hill, NC, 27517
Event Description:  Singing Anniversary
Event Contact:  Otis Stroud
Event Contact Number:  (919) 448-1256
Event Contact Email:  otisstroud7@yahoo.com

 

 

 

 

FCCMC Scholarship Awards Luncheon
Event Date: 05/18/2019
Event Time: 12:00 PM
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1: 5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip: Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description: The Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council extends an invitation to you as they recognize its 2019 Scholarship recipient’s at their Annual Scholarship Awards Luncheon. The Award’s Luncheon will be hosted at Solid Rock Bible Church (Pastor Yvonne Hodges), 5464 Muscat Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348. Join us as we celebrate the achievement of this year’s recipients! For more information, contact Pastor Yvonne Hodges @ 910.797.5879 or Beverly Gibson @ 910.224.6415 or visit fayettevillemincouncil.org.
Event Contact: Pastor Yvonne Hodges/Beverly Gibson
Event Contact Number: (910) 797-5879/(910) 224-6415
Event Contact Email: kimandbev@aol.com
Event Web Site: fayettevillemincouncil.org

 

 

Meet Dogs That Help Those Living with Diabetes
Event Date:  05/18/2019
Event Time:  10:30 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Trinity Presbyterian Church
Address Line 1:  3120 North New Hope Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC
Event Description:  Join the Raleigh Diabetes Group on May 18th at 10:30am with special guest Ears, Eyes, Nose, and Paws (EENP) and their cute little friends as we learn how dogs can be useful for those who are living with diabetes.

Those living with diabetes, caretakers, and those who want to understand how to make lifestyle changes to live a healthier life are welcome!

Register Today! https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0e4ea8ac2ea1f85-raleigh
Event Contact:  Maxine Phillips
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  raleighdiabetesgroup@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0e4ea8ac2ea1f85-raleigh

 

 

  Blessing of the Badges Service
Event Date:  05/19/2019
Event Time:  5:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 W. David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  The members and pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church excitedly invite you to join them at the Annual Blessing of the Badges Service on Sunday, May 19, 2019 @ 5:00 PM. The program will recognize First Responders from Parkton and surrounding areas. First Responders help keep us and our community safe; often times going the extra mile and beyond the call of duty. Let’s take a moment and come out to recognize their heartfelt sacrifices and diligent work! Spread the Word and Bring a Friend to this uplifting service!
Event Contact:  Pastor Kenneth M. Jenkins
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
Event Web Site:  fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

Cedar Grove Open House
Event Date:  05/19/2019
Event Time:  1pm-4pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Cedar Grove
Address Line 1:  3123 Brassfield Rd
City, State, Zip:  Creedmoor, NC 27522
Event Description:  Join us at Cedar Grove Acres Wedding and Event Venue for their Spring Open House! Sign up through Eventbrite to come have fun with top area vendors that are ready to meet your event needs. There will be multiple raffle drawings, which means more chances to win!
Event Contact:  Sharif Radney
Event Contact Number:  (919) 530-8892
Event Contact Email:  http://www.sirconcepts.org
Event Web Site:  https://cedargroveopenhouse.eventbrite.com

 

 

  Financial Empowerment
Event Date:  0518-20 2019
Event Time:  6:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Int’l Compassion and Deliverance Ministries
Address Line 1:  2013 New Hope Church Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27609
Event Description:  He will be speaking May 18-20, 2019 at International Compassion & Deliverance Ministries, 2013 New Hope Church Rd, Raleigh NC 27609. Saturday at 6:00pm.; Sunday at 6:00pm.; Monday at 7:00pm. The conference is hosted by Pastor/Dr Pierre Ozana. Please call (919) 625-1961 for more information.

Dr. Nasir Siddiki is teaching wisdom success principles at the Wisdom Center in Tulsa, OK. He appears on television in several countries. As seen recently on God TV, he teaches regularly on the God TV Network and TBN Nejat TV.

Dr. Siddiki has ministered for Dr. Kenneth Copeland, Dr Jerry Savelle, Dr. Myles Munroe, Bishop Keith Butler, Pastor Bob Yandian, Dr. Dennis Burke, Pastor Rod Parsley, Benny Hinn, Paula White and many others. Segments as guest speaker were shown on TCT TV, Daystar TV, Lesea TV, the Inspiration Network and TBN. He has been featured in publications like Kenneth Hagin’s Word of Faith, Kenneth Copeland’s Believers Voice of Victory and the Charisma Magazine. His books and tapes are currently distributed to 30+ countries.
Event Contact:  Dr Pierre Ozana
Event Contact Number:  (919) 625-1961

 

 

Women Alive Unity God Women’s Conference
Event Date:  05/18/2019- 05/19/2019
Event Time:  Saturday 9am & 7pm and Sunday 10 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God the Apostle’s Faith Inc
Address Line 1:  741 Moravia St
City, State, Zip:  Winston Salem
Event Description:  The Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God the Apostle’s Faith Inc. will be hosting its annual Women’s Conference “Women Alive Unto God”. Services will be held May 18th and 19th. Saturday morning bible class is exclusively for Sisters beginning at 9 am. And all are welcome for the rest of the services Saturday evening at 7 pm and closing the conference on Sunday morning at 10 am. We are located at 741 Moravia St. Winston Salem, NC 27107. We are expecting great things for the women of God as we strive for excellence in Christ Jesus. Hope to see you there. For more information on this service and others please visit our church website at bornagainfreechurch.org.
Event Contact:  Barbara Adams
Event Contact Number:  336-788-4330
Event Contact Email:  jenny_d_1@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  bornagainfreechurch.org

 

 

Women, Know Your Worth In Christ- Women’s Conferen
Event Date:  05/17/2019
Event Time:  7:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Faucette Memorial CME Church
Address Line 1:  2124 Charles Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27707
Event Description:  “Women, Know Your Worth In Christ”- Women’s Conference

May 17th- Evening Worship Service 7pm

May 18th- Prayer Breakfast / Panel Discussion 9:00am

May 19th- Sunday Service 11:00am
Event Contact:  Lady Andrea Couch
Event Contact Number:  (919) 530-0555
Event Contact Email:  fmwomensconf@aol.com

 

 

  Family and Friends Day
Event Date:  05/19/2019
Event Time:  10:45 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Oak City Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  726 Method Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27607
Event Description:  In an atmosphere filled with praise, join us in worshipping the Lord through music, songs and a powerful word from the Lord. Everyone is invited to join us for Family and Friends Day!

Sponsored by 2019 Homecoming Committee
Event Contact:  Oak City Baptist Church
Event Contact Number:  (919) 839-5869
Event Contact Email:  oakcity52@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.oakcitybaptist.org

 

 

Joyful Connections Corp. Inc., 2019 Book Fair
Event Date:  05/18/2019
Event Time:  9:00 am-2:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  W.D. Hill Recreation Center
Address Line 1:  1306 Fayetteville St., Durham NC 27702
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27707
Event Description:  Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc. will host Reading Is Essential Community Book Fair. This event will take place on May 18, 2019 at W. D Hill Recreation Center..

Children in K-12th will receive four free books to take home with them, according to their grade level.

Children in 8th grade and below will need to be accompanied with a parent or guardian.

Joyful Connections Corporation Inc., is a 501 c 3 non profit organization based in Durham, NC. We are expanding literacy beyond the classrooms.
Event Contact:  Alicia Grant
Event Contact Number:  919 672 5380
Event Contact Email:  grant.alicia55@yahoo.com

 

 

  Joyful Connections Corp Inc. Book Drive
Event Date:  05/18/2019
Event Time:  10 am-2 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  W. D. Hill Recreation Hill
Address Line 1:  1308 Fayetteville St
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC
Event Description:  Joyful Connections Corporation Inc., Reading Is Essential 2019 Book Drive will be held on May 18, 2019 at W.D. Hill Recreation Center in Durham, NC. The hours are 10:00 am-2:00 pm.

This event is for children in K-12th. Students will pick out 4 free books to take home with them, according to their grade level.

Children under 13 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Joyful Connections Corporation Inc., is a 501 c 3 non-profit.

Mission Statement:

Empowering, Educating, Motivating, and Having fun while giving back to the community.
Event Contact:  Alicia Grant
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  grant.alicia55@yahoo.com

 

 

 

Free Clothes Give Away
Event Date:  05/18/2019
Event Time:  9 am until 2 p.m
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mount Peace Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1601 Martin Luther King Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh N.C. 27610
Event Description:  FREE CLOTHES GIVE-AWAY

KNOW SOMEONE IN NEED ALL ARE WELCOME!!!
Event Contact:  Miriam Monk
Event Contact Number:  919 610-9932
Event Contact Email:  miriammonk40@yahoo.com
Event Web Site: 

 

