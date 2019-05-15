Alabama Senate Passes Total Abortion Ban

A proposed Alabama bill could ban abortion even in cases of rape or incest. This bill which has been sent to the governor’s desk could punish doctors who perform abortions with life in prison.

The law only allows exceptions “to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother,” for ectopic pregnancy and if the “unborn child has a lethal anomaly.” Democrats re-introduced an amendment to exempt rape and incest victims, but the motion failed on an 11-21 vote.

The bill is backed by the state’s Republicans and it’s near total ban on abortion could overturn the Supreme Court case of Roe vs. Wade that legalizes abortion.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey will have six days to sign the legislation, though the bill would not take effect until six months after becoming law.

