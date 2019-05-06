CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

RCA Inspiration celebrates 2019 Billboard Music Awards Win-Chart topper Koryn Hawthorne’s “Won’t He Do It”

5 reads
Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment -- Koryn Hawthorne

Source: courtesy of Koryn Hawthorne / courtesy of Koryn Hawthorne

Nashville, TN (May 2, 2019) – RCA Inspiration celebrates a win at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, with Koryn Hawthorne’s hit anthem “Won’t He Do It” awarded for Top Gospel Song. Marking the first Billboard Music Award for Hawthorne, nominations were selected via a mix of charts, radio airplay and other figures tracked by Billboard and its data partners.

Hawthorne’s #1 hit “Won’t He Do It” was a breakout smash that hit #1 on all of Billboard’s Gospel song charts. “Won’t He Do It” spent a record 41 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart, making history as the longest run at #1 for a female artist on that chart. T

he song also spent 22 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart, 19 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart, and 3 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Streaming Songs chart. “Won’t He Do It” also garnered first-time wins with a Stellar Award and Dove Award over this past year, along with a GRAMMY® Award nomination.

Courtesy of www.thebelleport.com

RCA Inspiration celebrates 2019 Billboard Music Awards Win-Chart topper Koryn Hawthorne’s “Won’t He Do It” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 9 hours ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 2 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 4 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 4 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close