RCA Inspiration celebrates 2019 Billboard Music Awards Win-Chart topper Koryn Hawthorne’s “Won’t He Do It”

Nashville, TN (May 2, 2019) – RCA Inspiration celebrates a win at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, with Koryn Hawthorne’s hit anthem “Won’t He Do It” awarded for Top Gospel Song. Marking the first Billboard Music Award for Hawthorne, nominations were selected via a mix of charts, radio airplay and other figures tracked by Billboard and its data partners.

Hawthorne’s #1 hit “Won’t He Do It” was a breakout smash that hit #1 on all of Billboard’s Gospel song charts. “Won’t He Do It” spent a record 41 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart, making history as the longest run at #1 for a female artist on that chart. T

he song also spent 22 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart, 19 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart, and 3 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Streaming Songs chart. “Won’t He Do It” also garnered first-time wins with a Stellar Award and Dove Award over this past year, along with a GRAMMY® Award nomination.

