Bishop Paul S. Morton & The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship Lands on Billboard Top 30 Chart With “Release the Rain”

Bishop Paul Morton

Source: Head Shot / EONE Entertainment

Bishop Paul S. Morton and the Full Gospel Ministry of Worship have just landed safely on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart at No. 29 with its new radio single, “Release the Rain” (Tehillah/Integrity/Tyscot). The tune is led by guitar-wielding worship leader Chris House and noted music director Eugene Brown. The lilting, mid-tempo track builds into a rousing cry for a spiritual infusion from the heavens. It was composed by House who has penned songs such as “Strong Name” for VaShawn Mitchell and “In Pursuit of Your Glory” for Bishop Paul S. Morton.

The song hails from the forthcoming live album, A Month of Sundays (Tehillah/Integrity/Tyscot), which will release everywhere this summer. The inspiring set was produced by JJ Hairston and Vaughn Phoenix under the supervision of celebrated recording artist, VaShawn Mitchell, who serves as its executive producer.

The Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International was founded by Bishop Paul S. Morton, Sr. in 1994 and it has become one of the largest African-American church organizations in the world. The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship is an offshoot of the organization.  It released its first album, Embracing the Next Generation, in 2008 and its sophomore set, One Sound, produced the Billboard Top 20 Gospel hit “Big” in 2013. Over the last decade, those projects have heavily contributed to the shape the sound of praise and worship music in the African-American church with the popularization of anthems such as “For Your Glory” and “How Great Is Our God.”

