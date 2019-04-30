CLOSE
Toni Braxton‘s 24-Year-Old Niece Lauren Braxton Has Passed Away

Toni Braxton‘s 24-year-old niece Lauren Braxton passed away. Lauren Braxton’s father is Toni’s brother Michael Braxton Jr. According to TMZ Michael Braxton Jr. said Lauren died from complications from her heart condition. Paramedics arrived around noon Monday at the Braxton’s Maryland household, where they found Lauren unresponsive. She was declared dead at the scene. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: tmz.com

 

