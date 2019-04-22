CLOSE
Facebook’s Faith-Based Director Shares How Churches Can Use Social Media To Grow Their Audience

Facebook to rollout 'Protecting Your Information' News feed.

Source: Dinendra Haria/WENN / WENN

We all use social media to catch up with family, post photos of special events and more. During the Digital Media Summit, Nona Jones, Facebook’s director of global faith-based partnerships, shared how churches can use social media platforms to not only build their audience, but to find followers of Jesus.

According to Christian Post, Jones said, “God wants to do something new with social technology that we’ve never comprehended before.”

Jones along with her husband are pastors of Open Door Ministries and they’re all about using social media to develop relationships with people within and outside the church that want to know about God and are followers.

She said, “Church was a community of people who cared about the Gospel and cared about the Good News and took the Good News with them wherever they went.”

Her memoir titled, “Success From the Inside Out,” will be released in January 2020 and will urge readers to return to, “a biblical model of church that never involved an address, but only involved willing hearts.” In part of her book she reminds people that, “Jesus taught people, equipped people, healed people, prayed for people, and set people free as He found them along His journey.”

Studies show that two-thirds of churches in America are seeing a decline or plateau in attendance. She also shared the importance of Facebook groups.

Jones said, “It doesn’t matter how many followers you have if those followers aren’t following Jesus through you. We’re conduits. It’s not about the size of our following. The question is: ‘How are we helping people mature in their faith who are connected to our ministries?’ That’s what social media is about.”

