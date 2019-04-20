CLOSE
Women's Empowerment Blogs
HomeWomen's Empowerment Blogs

Women’s Empowerment Main Stage Schedule

10 reads
Leave a comment
we 2019

Source: n/a / n/a

SUBJECT TO CHANGE

10:30a Doors Open

10:50a Welcome

11:00a National Negro Anthem

Led by the Bennett College Choir Ambassador Ensemble

11:10a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Panel

Taking Charge of Your Health

Featuring: Guilla N. Cooper, Joyce Echols, Tarsha Fletcher, Sharon Goodson, Linda King,

Cedilett Murillo and Cheryl Parquet

11:45a Proclamation by Governor Roy Cooper

11:50a Performance by Maranda Curtis

12:05p Performance by Jekalyn Carr

12:30p GLORIA MAYFIELD BANKS

1:00p Performance by Kirk Franklin

2:00p JENIFER LEWIS

2:40p New Artist Showcase

3:15p Step Show – Unity Step

3:30p Sorority Panel

The Purpose of Sisterhood

Featuring: Phyllis Coley, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, Andrea M. Fleming, Beverly E. Smith and

Dr. Irish Spencer

4:05p Greek Stroll – Open to all attendees who are Greek

4:15p CONVERSATION WITH PATTI LABELLE

4:40p Listen to Black Women Panel Discussion

Sister-Circle Style Discussion on Issues Affecting Black Women 

Featuring: Cynthia Bailey, Erin Byrd, Erica Campbell, April Parker Jones, Keyaira Kelly, Shamika Sanders

and Maticia Sims

5:15p Performance by Jacquees

5:45p Performance by Avant

6:15p Performance by Patti LaBelle

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 2 days ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 week ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 2 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 4 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 4 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 1 month ago
03.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close