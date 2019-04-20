CLOSE
Pharrell Williams & Son Do Good Deed on Good Friday

Pharrell Williams and his son, Rocket, decided to make a difference on Good Friday, heading down to L.A.’s Skid Row to help out those who are less fortunate than him, feeding the hungry and putting smiles on people’s faces.

Pharrell and his son, served up meals at the Los Angeles Mission ahead of Easter Sunday.

The Good Friday meal is an annual tradition on Skid Row. In addition to hot meals, the homeless also get shoes and Easter baskets. This year, TMZ reports that an estimated 4,000 people were fed pork with an apple glaze, King’s Hawaiian rolls, a side of mac and cheese and peach crisp for dessert.

Pharrell is no stranger to volunteering at the L.A. Mission, he also lent a helping hand during Thanksgiving.

click here for pictures

PharrellWilliams; GoodFriday; GoodDeed; Homeless; Volunteer; Charity;

